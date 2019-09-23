MINNEAPOLIS — A scrap metal company that has long been under fire from state regulators has agreed to shut down its metal shredder in north Minneapolis.

The permanent shutdown at 6 p.m. Monday was one of the key parts of a settlement between Northern Metals Recycling and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Under the settlement, Northern Metals admitted that it submitted improperly altered records on the performance of its filtration equipment to the state agency. The company agreed to a $200,000 civil penalty.

The settlement also allows the MPCA to add additional monitoring and reporting requirements for the company's facility in Becker.

Attorney General Keith Ellison calls the settlement a "win for the people of north Minneapolis" and says it's a better deal than the state could have won at trial.