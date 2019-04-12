MIAMI — A metal rod fell from a pickup truck and broke through the windshield of an SUV, narrowly missing the driver on a Florida expressway.
Teresita McConney tells WSVN she heard a bang while driving on the Dolphin Expressway on Thursday. The rod pierced through the glass, just to the right of the rosary beads hanging from her rearview mirror. She was shaken up but not injured.
McConney says the truck driver stopped, but not to check on her. He picked up some other things that fell from the truck and sped away.
She hopes someone comes forward to report the driver. Meanwhile, she says she just thankful because she's alive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Injured gymnast: 'My pain is not your entertainment'
A college gymnast is asking social media to stop sharing the video of her devastating leg injuries because "my pain is not your entertainment."
Nation
2 hurt when planes crashes on Connecticut baseball field
Authorities say a small plane crashed onto a high school baseball field in Connecticut, injuring two occupants of the aircraft but no one on the ground.
Nation
Officials: New Orleans police officer shot, wounded
Officials say a New Orleans police officer is expected to recover after being shot in the leg.
Variety
University president: Buffalo bishop should resign
The president of a Catholic university in western New York is calling on Buffalo's bishop to resign.
National
Trump wants to keep NKorea sanctions, won't rule out summit
President Donald Trump says the U.S. wants to keep economic sanctions in place to pressure North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, but isn't ruling out a third summit with Kim Jong Un or taking steps to ease food or other shortages in the repressive nation.