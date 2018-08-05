PARKLAND, Fla. — Metal detectors will not be installed for the start of classes at a Florida high school where 17 students and faculty were slain on Valentine's Day.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter Friday to parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students informing them that plans for the metal detectors were on hold.
A school board workshop on security measures is scheduled Aug. 14. Among the issues being considered: how to get 3,200 students through metal detectors each morning.
Class starts Aug. 15.
Officials previously said students would no longer have to use see-through backpacks when they returned to the Parkland school.
Former student Nikolas Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder since the shooting.
