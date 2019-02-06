NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is partnering with a Michelin-starred chef.
The Met says chef John Fraser will create new dishes to add to the menu for its fourth-floor Dining Room restaurant, which until recently was open only to museum members. The Wall Street Journal reports Fraser says his winter dishes will feature mushrooms.
The Met says it will also create a special new cocktail menu for its Great Hall Balcony Bar.
The museum says it will open its "In Conversation" dinner series, previously available only to members, to the public. The series features chefs from across the nation who will create a one-night dining experience that ties in with a Met exhibit.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
A sneak preview at next year's Oscar candidates
Sundance is well-known for debuting award-winning films.
Music
Minnesota teens tackle 'Brundibár,' a Czech children's opera with tragic Holocaust history
Minnesota teens tackle a children's opera with a tragic Holocaust history.
Variety
Trustee OKd for Atlantic City casino during ownership change
A veteran casino executive will oversee Atlantic City's cash-strapped Ocean Resort Casino as its new owners seek a gambling license.
National
The Latest: Fairfax: Woman never told him of her discomfort
The Latest on the political turmoil in Virginia amid admissions of blackface, accusations of sexual assault (all times local):
National
House Democrats examine ways to reduce gun violence
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they will push for "sensible" gun safety laws that the public is demanding after a series of mass shootings in recent years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.