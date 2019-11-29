Messy Weather This Weekend

Here comes the second major storm of the week barrelling out into the central United States, bringing us another dose of snow - and even mixed precipitation - as we go through the weekend. The above model is the European model from 6 PM Friday through 6 PM Sunday, showing the potential of snow, rain, sleet, and a mix of precipitation across the state over the next couple of days.

Here's a look at the latest potential snowfall totals from this system. The models have been sliding south Friday, putting the Twin Cities at a greater risk of seeing more snow on Saturday, therefore increasing totals. It'll be that overall track - and how far north the warmer air lifts - that determines a lot of what will happen for the Cities southward. As you head further north into central and northern Minnesota, it'll stay cool enough for all snow. The heaviest will fall along portions of the North Shore of Lake Superior, with the potential of 20"+ in Duluth.

If Duluth did see 20"+ of snow with this storm, it would be enough to push them into a top-ten two-day snow ranking. They'll likely see blizzard conditions as well heading into the weekend with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The expected strong east to northeast winds will also transport water westward across Lake Superior, allowing it to pile up on the west end of the lake. This will potentially cause lakeshore flooding Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon in Duluth, especially in Canal Park, with at least 10 foot waves.

The winds won't just be strong in Duluth, however. Wind gusts will be strong throughout the duration of the precipitation, which will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Here's a look at warnings and advisories in place as of late Friday afternoon. Blizzard Warnings were in place for Duluth and up the North Shore including Two Harbors and Silver Bay, with Winter Storm Warnings extending into the Twin Cities metro. Below is the text of the Winter Storm Warning in place for Minneapolis and St. Paul:

_______________________________________________

22nd Snowiest November On Record (So Far)

Through Thursday, 10.8" of snow has fallen at MSP airport this month, tying this November with 1951 for the 22nd snowiest on record. Depending on how much snow falls Friday Night into Saturday at MSP, we could inch up a few more spots by the end of the month. The record for the snowiest November is safe - that's 46.9" set back in 1991 (thank you to the Halloween Blizzard for part of that snow amount).

_______________________________________________

Wettest Year On Record

During the snowstorm earlier this week the Twin Cities set a new yearly precipitation record! Through Thursday, 40.89" of precipitation (rain and melted snow) has fallen as MSP. That beats the previous record of 40.32" set back in 2016. Record precipitation has also been recorded in Rochester, meanwhile, St. Cloud sits at their second wettest year on record as of Thursday (record: 41.01" in 1897).

_______________________________________________

Messy Weekend Weather - Nicer Next Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Did everyone get their fill of Black Friday shopping? The only thing I went and got in-store was cat food and litter. The ease of ordering online is much better than fighting the crowds. Meanwhile, I remember as a kid standing out in the cold (and sometimes snow) in front of stores several hours before they opened, waiting for free giveaways. How times have changed.

If you have travel plans this weekend in the upper Midwest, pack your patience as a strong, slow-moving system will bring messy weather. In the Twin Cities, snow Friday Night becomes rain today with mixed in snow/sleet, back over to snow tonight into Sunday. Overall snow totals of 5-10" are expected across the metro, with the heaviest on the north side of town.

Further north it'll remain mainly snow with a foot or more possible from Fargo to Bemidji, Brainerd, and along portions of the North Shore. Blizzard conditions are likely in Duluth with at least 20" of snow, which would be a top-ten two-day snowfall for the city.

Calmer weather is expected heading into next week.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Rain/snow/ice mix. Windy. Wake up 32. High 35. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind E 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: AM snow tapers off. Still windy. Wake up 31. High 33. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Chillier start. Mainly sunny skies. Wake up 14. High 26. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sun. Afternoon clouds. Wake up 21. High 31. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some melting. Sunny. Wake up 24. High 34. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds. Wake up 22. High 31. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler. Fading morning clouds. Wake up 13. High 27. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 30th

2006: Lake effect snow occurs downwind of the larger lakes in Minnesota. Northwest winds from 8 to 12 mph accompanied an air mass in the single digits. This moved over lakes with water temperatures near 40 degrees. A cloud plume from Mille Lacs stretched all the way to Siren Wisconsin. Snow from Ottertail Lake and Lake Lida reduced visibilities at Alexandria to a few miles. Even some low clouds formed from Lake Minnetonka and were observed at Flying Cloud Airport.

2000: A surface low pressure system moves into extreme southwestern Minnesota from South Dakota. The heaviest snow reported was in the 6 to 8 inch range, and fell in a narrow band just southwest of the Minnesota River in and around the Canby (Yellow Medicine County) and Madison (Lac Qui Parle County) areas. Northeast winds rising out of the Minnesota river valley up the slopes of the Buffalo Ridge in southwest Minnesota helped enhance snowfall amounts. The northeasterly winds between 10 and 20 mph were responsible for producing visibilities in the one to two mile range.

1991: A storm dumps 14 inches of snow in the Twin Cities in about 12 hours.

1896: Bitterly cold temperatures are reported across Minnesota. A low of 45 below zero occurs at the Pokegama Dam.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 30th

Average High: 33F (Record: 62F set in 1922)

Average Low: 18F (Record: -17F set in 1964)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.84" set in 1934)

Average Snowfall: 0.5" (Record: 8.0" set in 1934)

Record Snow Depth: 16" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 30th

Sunrise: 7:29 AM

Sunset: 4:33 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 3 minutes and 57 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 34 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 27 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

We'll be tracking the winter weather across the state Saturday, with more of a mix to all-rain possible in southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 30s statewide.

Highs on Saturday will be above average across much of the state - up to 7F above average in northwestern portions of the state. The average high for November 30th in the Twin Cities is 33F.

At least the temperatures won't be too bad over the next five days. The coolest day will be behind the snow on Monday, as highs remain in the 20s. Otherwise, we'll see 30s Saturday through Wednesday for highs - around to slightly above average.

We'll see another push of cold air behind a cold front late in the week, with highs in the 20s Friday before temperatures warm for next Saturday.

Once we get through the snow this weekend, it does look much calmer as we head into the first full week of December.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a strong, slow-moving system in the central United States will bring snow (heavy at times) from eastern Montana and Wyoming into the northern Great Lakes. Across portions of eastern South Dakota through southern Minnesota into central Michigan, periods of a wintry mix and even ice are possible. It'll remain rain from the southern Great Lakes southward into the Deep South and east into the Mid-Atlantic. Out west, another system will be approaching the West Coast, bringing rain and snow to portions of California, Oregon, and western Nevada.

The system moving through the central United States will bring the potential of 1-2 feet of snow in spots from eastern Montana and Wyoming to northern Michigan. Several feet of snow is also possible through the weekend in the Sierra. In the Ohio Valley, rainfall amounts of 1-2" are possible.

_______________________________________________

Christmas tree prices rise as drought and fire hit crops and farms close

More from CNBC: "It’s the focal point of a magical holiday for many American families: the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments and bright lights. But for farmers, it’s an agricultural crop that they grow and sell to make a living. And hundreds of U.S. Christmas tree farms have closed in recent years as growers deal with tighter supply, shifting consumer preferences and climate change. The U.S. has experienced a 33% drop in Christmas tree production, from 30 million in 1977 to 20 million earlier this decade, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department."

A Dry Autumn Has Parts Of The West Bracing For Drought

More from KUNR: "It’s been one of the driest starts to the water year across parts of the Mountain West, but that doesn’t mean there’s cause for alarm just yet. The water year begins October 1, and measures the total amount of precipitation over 12 months. 2019 is off to one of the driest starts on record in areas throughout our region, according to Dan McEvoy, a climatologist with the Western Regional Climate Center. “It’s not that uncommon to have a dry October, but then as we get further towards the end of November, it gets much more uncommon to have these very low precipitation totals,” McEvoy said."

'Our house is on fire': EU parliament declares climate emergency

More from The Guardian: "The European parliament has declared a global “climate and environmental emergency” as it urged all EU countries to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The vote came as scientists warned that the world may have already crossed a series of climate tipping points, resulting in “a state of planetary emergency”. Intended to demonstrate Europe’s green credentials days before a crucial UN climate conference in Madrid, the vote also ratchets up pressure on Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming president of the European commission, who declared this week that the EU would lead the fight against “the existential threat” of the climate crisis."