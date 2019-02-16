DOHA, Qatar — Unseeded Elise Mertens came from a set and a break down to beat recent No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final and capture the biggest title of her career on Saturday.
Halep led 6-3, 2-0, then lost a service game for a third time to see the second set back on serve. Mertens continued to pressure, missing two more break chances in the seventh game but finally breaking — to love — in the ninth. The set was the first Mertens took from Halep in three matchups.
Mertens broke again to start the third set, Halep leveled at 2-2, but Mertens finished stronger and won her fifth career title.
The Belgian beat two other top-10 players this week, Kiki Bertens and Angelique Kerber.
Halep's first final appearance since August guaranteed she will rise one spot to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.