FRESNO, Calif. — Sam Merrill scored 24 points to lead Utah State to a 71-59 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.
Justin Bean added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Utah State (21-7, 10-5 Mountain West Conference), which has won seven of its last eight games. Diogo Brito had 10 points.
Noah Blackwell had 13 points for Fresno State (9-17, 5-10), which has lost three of four. Nate Grimes added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Aggies never trailed. Fresno State pulled to 45-44 with 10:47 to play but didn't get closer.
Utah State plays at Wyoming on Wednesday. Fresno State host Air Force on Wednesday.
