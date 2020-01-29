LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sam Merrill had 14 points as Utah State romped past Wyoming 68-45 on Tuesday night.
Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (17-6, 6-4 Mountain West Conference). Brock Miller added 11 points. Utah State totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Kwane Marble II had 14 points for the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.
Utah State faces San Diego State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming matches up against San Jose State on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Joe Montana headlines QBs with ties to 49ers, Chiefs
Soon after the Super Bowl matchup was set, Hall of Famer Joe Montana went to Twitter to send out a picture of his framed jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Gophers
Merrill scores 14 to lead Utah State past Wyoming 68-45
Sam Merrill had 14 points as Utah State romped past Wyoming 68-45 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Goalapalooza: Offense coming from everywhere around NHL
Alain Nasreddine watched New York Rangers defensemen go to the front of the net and hang out below the goal line.It wasn't like this back…
Motorsports
Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiers
Amid growing concern at the spread of a new virus outbreak in China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments are being taken elsewhere.
Gophers
WNBA star Cambage devastated by fires in native Australia
Liz Cambage was emotional as she talked about the fires that have devastated her native Australia.