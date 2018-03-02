A 60-year-old man from Merrifield, Minn., died Thursday when two semitrailer trucks collided in Aitkin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Terry Lee Page was driving a semi hauling a box trailer south on Hwy. 169 in Waukenabo Township when it broadsided another semi that was hauling logs at County Road 3 at 11:44 a.m. Page died at the scene.

The driver of the second semi, Garin Lee Hockett, 45, of Backus, Minn., suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said. Roads were dry at the time.

