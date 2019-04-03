The Toro Co., Bloomington, closed on its $700 million acquisition of Perry, Okla.-based Charles Machine Works Inc. The deal was announced on Feb. 15 and originally scheduled to close by the end of Toro’s third quarter, which ends Aug. 2.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Movies
Footage from 'It: Chapter 2,' 'Joker' debuts at CinemaCon
Warner Bros. has debuted new footage from the highly anticipated sequel to "It" and "Joker" to an audience of movie theater owners Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
National
McConnell shuts the door on Trump health care push
"Not any longer."
Business
Tech investor Peter Thiel and Li Ka-shing, Asia's wealthiest man, get behind a banking app
A German banking app backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Li Ka-shing is trying to woo young consumers with free accounts as it expands outside…
Business
Ameriprise sells auto and home insurance business for $1.05 billion
Mpls. firm is reshaping itself, selling its home and auto insurance arm to American Family.
Business
Corporate America can't afford to ignore Gen Z
At 61 million strong, they're a bigger cohort than baby boomers – with more spending power.