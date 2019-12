12/2, Sportech Inc- Monomoy Capital Partners: Private investment firm Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired Sportech, a supplier of cab components for utility task vehicles.

12/2, Versare Solutions LLC-WILsquare Capital LLC: Private equity firm WILsquare Capital has acquired Versare Solutions, a manufacturer of space efficiency and acoustical products.

12/3, Main Line Energy-Westwood Professional: Westwood Professional Services, a surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Main Line Energy Consultants, a provider of transmission, distribution and telecommunications design and consulting services.

12/3, Intelliquip Inc.-FPX LLC: FPX, a B2B selling cloud vendor, has acquired Intelliquip, a provider of CPQ software for the fluid-handling equipment industry.

12/4, Industrial Equipment & Parts Inc.-Winsupply Inc.: Winsupply has acquired Industrial Equipment & Parts, a distributor of heavy industrial parts.

12/4, Shealy Environmental Services- Pace Analytical Services: Pace Analytical Services has acquired Shealy Environmental Services, an environmental testing company, to expand its reach in the southeastern United States.

12/5, Tembo Inc.-Hoonuit LLC: Hoonuit, a provider of data management, analytics and professional learning products, has acquired Tembo Inc., a public assessment and accountability reporting firm.