11/25, Built Strong Exteriors-Restoration Builders: Restoration Builders has acquired Built Strong Exteriors to expand its network of residential and commercial contractors.

11/25, Quasar Distributors LLC-Foreside Financial Group: Foreside Financial Group will acquire Quasar Distributors, the mutual fund and exchange-traded funds distribution business of U.S. Bancorp, Minneapolis.

11/25, Empyrean Benefit Solutions Inc.-Securian Financial Group inc.: Securian Financial Group will acquire Empyrean Benefit Solutions Inc., a provider of employee benefits enrollment and human resources administration technology platforms.

11/26, EleVia Software LLC-Investor group: Battery Ventures, a New Hampshire-based investment firm, and Newforma, a provider of Project Information Management software, have acquired EleVia Software, a financial software company for the architecture and engineering markets.