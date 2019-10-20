Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
10/8 Happy Farm Produce Grubmarket Inc. Grubmarket has acquired Happy Farm Produce, a wholesaler specializing in
Scandia San Francisco sourcing vegetables and fruit from the California Central Valley to grocery
stores in the San Francisco area.
10/8 IDS Group Companies Thoma Bravo LLC Investment firm Thoma Bravo has acquired International Decision Systems (IDS),
Minneapolis San Francison an asset-finance software company.
10/8 GoKart Labs LLC West Monroe West Monroe Partners, a business and technology consulting firm, has
Minneapolis Partners LLC acquired GoKart Labs, a digital product studio.
Chicago
10/9 Swine Management MetaFarms Inc. MetaFarms has acquired Swine Management Services, a swine consulting
Services LLC Burnsville firm serving producers in North America and Australia.
Fremont, Neb.
10/10 HelpSystems LLC Investor Group Private-equity firms T.A. Associates and Charlesbank Capital Partners have
Eden Prairie become additional investors in HelpSystems, a provider of network
management, business intelligence, and security and compliance software.