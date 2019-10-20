Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

10/8 Happy Farm Produce Grubmarket Inc. Grubmarket has acquired Happy Farm Produce, a wholesaler specializing in

Scandia San Francisco sourcing vegetables and fruit from the California Central Valley to grocery

stores in the San Francisco area.

10/8 IDS Group Companies Thoma Bravo LLC Investment firm Thoma Bravo has acquired International Decision Systems (IDS),

Minneapolis San Francison an asset-finance software company.

10/8 GoKart Labs LLC West Monroe West Monroe Partners, a business and technology consulting firm, has

Minneapolis Partners LLC acquired GoKart Labs, a digital product studio.

Chicago

10/9 Swine Management MetaFarms Inc. MetaFarms has acquired Swine Management Services, a swine consulting

Services LLC Burnsville firm serving producers in North America and Australia.

Fremont, Neb.

10/10 HelpSystems LLC Investor Group Private-equity firms T.A. Associates and Charlesbank Capital Partners have

Eden Prairie become additional investors in HelpSystems, a provider of network

management, business intelligence, and security and compliance software.