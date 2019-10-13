9/30, Global Aviation-PrimeFlight Aviation: PrimeFlight Aviation Services has acquired Global Aviation Services, a provider of ground support equipment, fleet and facility maintenance services.

10/1, Clark R. Gibb Co. Inc.-Wolfpoint Group LLC Wolfpoint Group, will acquire the assets of Clark R. Gibb Co. Inc., (Gibbco). Both companies provide retail sales representation, consulting and marketing services.

10/1, Weatherzone-DTN LLC: DTN, an insights, analysis and decision-support provider, has acquired Weatherzone, an Australian provider of weather information.

10/2, Travelliance Inc.-FleetCor: FleetCor Technologies has acquired Travelliance, a provider of airline lodging programs.

10/2, ABRA Automotive-Driven Brands Inc.: Driven Brands Inc., a group of automotive brands, has acquired ABRA Automotive Systems, the franchising subsidiary of ABRA Auto Body Repair of America.

10/2, Gallay Medical & Scientific-Ecolab Inc.: Ecolab has acquired Gallay Medical & Scientific, a distributor of endoscopy, central sterile department, dental and pharmaceutical products in Australia and New Zealand.