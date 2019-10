Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

9/23 Minnesota Spray- Installed Building Products Installed Building Products has acquired Minnesota Spray-Foam

Foam Insulation Columbus, Ohio Insulation, a provider of spray foam, fiberglass and cellulose insulation

Little Falls, Minn. installation services.

9/23 Proterra Investment Pacific Current Group Ltd. Pacific Current Group Ltd., an asset-management firm, has purchased

Partners LP Foreign a minority stake in Proterra Investment Partners, a private-equity firm

Minneapolis specializing in natural resources investing.

9/23 Truck Utilities Inc. Nesco Holdings Inc. Nesco Holdings Inc., a provider of special rental equipment to the electric

St. Paul Fort Wayne, Ind. utility, telecom and rail-end markets, will acquire Truck Utilities Inc, a

specialty rentals, service and truck upfitting company.

9/24 Innovative Power Smartpitch Ventures LLC Smartpitch Ventures, a private-equity firm, has made a significant capital

Systems Inc. Fairfax, Va. investment in Innovative Power Systems Inc., doing business as IPS Solar,

Roseville a solar-systems installer.

9/25 MHC Software Inc. Strattam Capital LLC MHC Software, an enterprise content automation and document

Burnsville Austin, Texas management software company, has received a majority investment

Vanguard Systems Inc. MHC Software Inc. from Strattam Capital and acquired Vanguard Systems, a workflow and

Aston, Pa. Burnsville process automation company.

9/25 Steben & Co. Inc. LoCorr Funds LoCorr Funds will acquire Steben & Co., an alternative-asset manager

Gaithersburg, Md. Minneapolis specializing in multi-manager alternative investment products.