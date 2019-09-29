9/17, RoverMed-Asklepios: Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. (AskBio) a gene-therapy company, has acquired the technology assets of RoverMed BioSciences, a developer of nanotechnology cargo delivery of therapeutics into the nucleus of diseased cells without affecting healthy cells.

9/18, CCDC OpCo-Grupo Nutresa S.A.: Grupo Nutresa SA, a Colombian food company, has acquired CCDC OpCo Holding Co., owner of Cameron’s Coffee and Distribution Co., a producer and distributor of roasted and ground coffee.

9/19, Target Corp.: Target Corp. said its board of directors has authorized a new $5 billion share-repurchase program. The company will begin repurchasing shares upon completion of the current $5 billion program.

9/20, Ceres Global Ag Corp.-undisclosed acquirer: Ceres Global Ag Corp., a supplier of agricultural commodities and supply chain logistics services, will sell about 2.8 million common shares on a nonbrokered private placement basis.