Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

9/9 Talech Inc. U.S. Bancorp U.S. Bancorp has acquired Talech, an integrated point-of-sale software

Palo Alto, Calif. Minneapolis company.

9/12 Bar Method Inc. Self Esteem Brands LLC Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, has acquired

San Francisco Woodbury the Bar Method, a fitness chain with 123 locations across 30 states.

9/12 Xaar 3D Ltd. Stratasys Ltd. Stratasys will acquire additional shares of Xaar 3D Ltd., an industrial inkjet

Cambridge, England Minneapolis technology company, increasing its stake in the company to 45%.

9/12 CarVal Investors LLC Investor group Cargill Inc. will sell its interest in asset management business CarVal to

Hopkins a group of CarVal employees.