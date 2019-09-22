Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
9/9 Talech Inc. U.S. Bancorp U.S. Bancorp has acquired Talech, an integrated point-of-sale software
Palo Alto, Calif. Minneapolis company.
9/12 Bar Method Inc. Self Esteem Brands LLC Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, has acquired
San Francisco Woodbury the Bar Method, a fitness chain with 123 locations across 30 states.
9/12 Xaar 3D Ltd. Stratasys Ltd. Stratasys will acquire additional shares of Xaar 3D Ltd., an industrial inkjet
Cambridge, England Minneapolis technology company, increasing its stake in the company to 45%.
9/12 CarVal Investors LLC Investor group Cargill Inc. will sell its interest in asset management business CarVal to
Hopkins a group of CarVal employees.