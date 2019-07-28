Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
7/16 Aspen Medical Triage LLC Triage Medical Staffing has acquired Aspen Medical Staffing, a physical
Staffing LLC Omaha therapist-owned firm that places rehabilitation-therapy professionals
St. Cloud in travel, contract and permanent positions.
7/17 FarmOp Capital LLC Finance of America Finance of America Holdings has acquired a stake in and entered into a
St. Paul Holdings LLC strategic partnership with FarmOp Capital, a specialty-finance company
Tulsa, Okla. proving working-capital loans to farm operators.
7/18 Three North Agency LLC Point B Fulfillment Point B Fulfillment Solutions has acquired Three North LLC, doing
Minneapolis Solutions business as Three North Agency, a provider of custom applications
Brooklyn Park that drive sales and marketing performance.
7/18 CFC Technology Group LLC Urban FT Inc. Urban FT, a provider of digital payments and banking software, has
Brooklyn Park New York acquired CFC Technology Group, a remote deposit capture firm.