Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

7/16 Aspen Medical Triage LLC Triage Medical Staffing has acquired Aspen Medical Staffing, a physical

Staffing LLC Omaha therapist-owned firm that places rehabilitation-therapy professionals

St. Cloud in travel, contract and permanent positions.

7/17 FarmOp Capital LLC Finance of America Finance of America Holdings has acquired a stake in and entered into a

St. Paul Holdings LLC strategic partnership with FarmOp Capital, a specialty-finance company

Tulsa, Okla. proving working-capital loans to farm operators.

7/18 Three North Agency LLC Point B Fulfillment Point B Fulfillment Solutions has acquired Three North LLC, doing

Minneapolis Solutions business as Three North Agency, a provider of custom applications

Brooklyn Park that drive sales and marketing performance.

7/18 CFC Technology Group LLC Urban FT Inc. Urban FT, a provider of digital payments and banking software, has

Brooklyn Park New York acquired CFC Technology Group, a remote deposit capture firm.