Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
7/8 Delmar Commodities Ltd. Ceres Global Ag Corp. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has secured an exclusive option to acquire
Winkler, Manitoba Golden Valley Delmar Commodities Ltd., an agricultural processing and supply- chain company.
7/8 Zetta Medical Agiliti Inc. Agiliti Inc., a provider of healthcare technology management and service
Technologies LLC Minnesota products, has acquired Zetta Medical Technologies, a provider of
Lake Zurich, Ill. medical imaging equipment services and parts.
7/8 Blackrock Inc. – Greenbacker Renewable Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corp. has acquired a controlling interest
Community Wind South Energy Corp. in Community Wind South, a 30.75 MW community-based operating
New York New York wind project near Rushmore, Minn.
7/8 Sandler O'Neill Partners LP Piper Jaffray Cos. Piper Jaffray Cos. has acquired Sandler O'Neill and Partners, a
New York Minneapolis New York investment bank, for $485 million in cash and stock. The new
combined company will assume the name Piper Sandler Cos.
7/8 Northern Brewer LLC Blackstreet Capital An affiliate of BlackStreet Capital Holdings has acquired Northern
St. Paul Holdings Ltd. Brewer, an online retailer of home-brewing and winemaking kits and
Bethesda, Md. equipment.