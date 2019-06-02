5/21, Infinity Wireless Inc.-BAYCOM Inc.: OwnersEdge has acquired Rhino Communications Rentals, a provider of rental communications products, and Infinity Wireless, a Motorola Solutions channel partner. Rhino will join OwnersEdge as a portfolio company while Infinity Wireless will merge into Baycom Inc., another OwnersEdge portfolio company.

5/22, Lametti & Sons Inc.-Granite Construction Inc.: Granite Construction will acquire certain assets and equipment related to Lametti & Sons’ cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation and trenchless renewal business.

5/23, NuSoft Solutions-Avtex Solutions LLC: Avtex Solutions, a customer experience consulting firm, has acquired NuSoft Solutions, a provider of digital consulting products across the Microsoft ecosystem.

5/23, Dema Service S.p.A-C.H. Robinson: C.H. Robinson Worldwide has acquired Dema Service S.p.A., a provider of European road transportation.