4/29, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.: The Tile Shop Holdings board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $15 million of its common shares.

4/30, Perforce Software Inc.-Francisco Partners LP: Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private-equity fund, has made an equity investment in Perforce Software, a provider of enterprise-grade development operations software.

4/30. Acelity Inc.-3M Co.: 3M Co. will acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries for about $6.7billion, including assumption of debt. Acelity is a provider of advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications.