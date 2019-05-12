4/29, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.: The Tile Shop Holdings board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $15 million of its common shares.
4/30, Perforce Software Inc.-Francisco Partners LP: Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private-equity fund, has made an equity investment in Perforce Software, a provider of enterprise-grade development operations software.
4/30. Acelity Inc.-3M Co.: 3M Co. will acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries for about $6.7billion, including assumption of debt. Acelity is a provider of advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications.
No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision
Officials say air monitoring hasn't raised health concerns as cleanup efforts continue following a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.
National
White House expects China to retaliate over trade tariffs
The U.S. is awaiting retaliation from China over increased tariffs, after talks in Washington ended without a deal on trade, the president's chief economic adviser said on Sunday.
Business
Showroom at Plymouth office furniture dealership doubles as office
Candace Nelson's success in boosting sales has led to her promotion to chief sales officer and an ownership stake in Intereum.
Business
Founder of Doran Cos. sells majority ownership to younger executives
COO Anne Behrendt has acquired a 51% stake and has succeeded Kelly Dornan as CEO. CFO Ryan Johnson has acquired a 24.5% stake.
Business
Pentair spinoff nVent Electric is a Wall Street darling — so far
Spin-off has seen sales and profits grow, all while building its identity apart from Pentair.