Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

Williston Basin assets Minnetonka assets for $165 million in cash, a $130 million senior unsecured note

Bismarck, N.D. due in 2022 and 5.6 million Northern Oil common shares.

4/24 The Fountains In The Park Monarch Investment & Monarch Investment and Management Group has acquired the 96-unit

Brooklyn Park Management Group Fountains in the Park apartment complex for $8.9 million.

Franktown, Colo.