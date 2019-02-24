2/11, Wingnut Advertising Inc.-Augeo Affinity: Augeo Affinity Marketing has acquired Wingnut Advertising Inc., doubling the size of the agency.

2/15, Hartzell PFO Inc.-Independent Pet Partners: Independent Pet Partners has acquired Hartzell PFO Inc., parent company of Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies. The company will create a co-headquarters location in the Twin Cities.

2/15, Charles Machine-Toro Co.: Toro Co. will acquire Charles Machine Works, a Bloomington manufacturer of underground infrastructure and repair equipment, for $700 million in cash.