1/22, Rogue Wave -Perforce Software Inc.: Perforce Software will acquire Rogue Wave Software, a provider of cross-platform software developer tools and embedded components.

1/23, ABC Fire Extinguisher-Summit Fire Protection Co.: Summit Fire Protection has acquired ABC Fire Extinguisher, doing business as ABC Fire and Cylinder Service.

1/23, Summit Planning-Wealth Enhancement: Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired Summit Planning Group, a financial planning and advisory firm.