1/7, Weber Aviation-AssuredPartners Inc.: AssuredPartners Inc. has acquired Weber Aviation Insurance Services Inc., along with Airpower Insurance and AirSouth Insurance Inc. of Dothan, Ala.

1/7, Reimbursement -North American Science: North American Science Associates, a medical research organization, has acquired Reimbursement Strategies LLC, a reimbursement, health economics and market-access consulting firm for the life science industry.

1/8, Coates RV Center-Camping World: Camping World Holdings Inc. has acquired Coates RV, with locations in Hugo and Cloquet, Minn., to expand its Lincolnshire, Ill. recreational vehicle (RV) dealer network.

1/10, Springsted Inc.-Baker Tilly Virchow Hrause: Accounting firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause will acquire Springsted Inc., a provider of financial and management advisory services.

1/11, Aveda Corp.- Neill Corp.: Neill Corp. will acquire Aveda Institute locations in Minneapolis and New York from Aveda Corp. Neill now owns about a third of the Aveda-branded beauty schools.