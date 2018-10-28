10/17, Lemco Hydraulics Inc.-Builtrite Holdings LLC: Builtrite Holdings has acquired Lemco Hydraulics, a manufacturer of truck mount and stationary material handlers and material handling attachments.
10/18, CAD Technology-ATG: Applied Technology Group (ATG), a provider of technical and customer services in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, has acquired the CAD Technology Center, a provider of Autodesk, Bluebeam and consulting services.
US government: Mercedes owners got recall notices too late
The U.S. government is investigating Mercedes-Benz, alleging that the German automaker has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles.
Newsom's California business holdings could pose ethics bind
Before he was a politician, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom was a businessman, and over the years he became a millionaire through his holdings in wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores.
Shoppers may face hard choices again on health marketplaces
Insurance shoppers likely will have several choices for individual health coverage this fall. The bad news? There's no guarantee they will cover certain doctors or…
Lawsuit over pot, property values could have broad impacts
A federal trial in Colorado could have far-reaching effects on the United States' budding marijuana industry if a jury sides with a couple who say having a cannabis business as a neighbor hurts their property's value.
The Latest: Package found at Atlanta airport 'all clear'
The Latest on a suspicious package being investigated at the Atlanta airport (all times local):
