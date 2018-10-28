10/17, Lemco Hydraulics Inc.-Builtrite Holdings LLC: Builtrite Holdings has acquired Lemco Hydraulics, a manufacturer of truck mount and stationary material handlers and material handling attachments.

10/18, CAD Technology-ATG: Applied Technology Group (ATG), a provider of technical and customer services in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, has acquired the CAD Technology Center, a provider of Autodesk, Bluebeam and consulting services.