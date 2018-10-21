Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
10/8 Weather Decision DTN LLC DTN, a provider of analysis and decision-support products,
Technologies Inc. Burnsville will acquire Weather Decision Technologies, a provider of
Norman, Okla. weather analytics and decision support services.
10/8 Perfecto Mobile Inc. Perforce Software Inc. Perforce Software, a provider of enterprise-grade DevOps-
Burlington, Mass. Minneapolis focused software products, will acquire Perfecto Mobile, a
provider of cloud-based automated mobile and web
application test software.
10/11 Total Expert Inc. Investor Group Total Expert, a provider of marketing operating system
St. Louis Park software for banks and lenders, has raised $20 million in
Series B funding, led by Emergence Capital, with participation
from Rally Ventures and Arthur Ventures.
10/12 Laundry Locker Inc. Mulberrys LLC Mulberrys, a garment care services provider, has acquired
San Francisco Roseville Laundry Locker, a laundry and dry cleaning company with
350 locker locations throughout the Bay Area.
10/12 Quadion Corp. KKR & Co. LP KKR & Co., a global investment firm, will acquire Quadion
Plymouth New York, N.Y. Corp., a contract manufacturer of rubber and thermoplastic
components and assemblies, from Norwest Equity Partners.
