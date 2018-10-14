9/30, W&M Environmental-Braun Intertec Corp.: Braun Intertec, a geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm, has acquired W&M Environmental Group, an environmental consulting firm.
10/1, Integrative Nutrition Inc.-Norwest Equity Partners: Norwest Equity Partners has made an investment in the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, a professional health coaching certification program.
10/1, Business Payments-NACHA: NACHA, an electronic payment and financial data exchange company, has acquired Business Payments Directory Association to help facilitate business-to-business payment services.
10/2, HSMC Orizon LLC-BerganKDV: BerganKDV, an accounting, business and technology consulting firm, has merged with HSMC Orizon to expand its footprint into Nebraska and Missouri.
10/2, Aspen Aerials Inc.-Versalift LLC: Versalift has acquired Aspen Aerials Inc., a manufacturer of bridge inspection and repair equipment industry.
10/3, Minnesota Water-Waterlogic Waterlogic, a manufacturer of purified drinking water dispensers, has acquired Minnesota Water, a provider of PHSI point-of-use water coolers.
