9/24: Hefei Gaomei Cleaning-Tennant Co.: Tennant Co. will acquire Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co., a manufacturer of commercial cleaning products.
9/25: Idealware LLC-Tech Impact: Tech Impact, a provider of nonprofit technology products, will merge with Idealware, a provider of technology resources for the social sector.
9/27: Express Diagnostics-Carehealth America Corp.: Carehealth America Corp. has acquired all of the assets of Express Diagnostics International Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of drug-abuse testing devices.
9/28: 13 Croix Oil Co.- Northern Tier Retail LLC: Northern Tier Retail, which does business under the convenience stores SuperAmerica and Tesor brands, has acquired Croix Oil Co.’s retailing assets, consisting of all 13 of Croix’s company-owned convenience stores.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.