9/24: Hefei Gaomei Cleaning-Tennant Co.: Tennant Co. will acquire Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co., a manufacturer of commercial cleaning products.

9/25: Idealware LLC-Tech Impact: Tech Impact, a provider of nonprofit technology products, will merge with Idealware, a provider of technology resources for the social sector.

9/27: Express Diagnostics-Carehealth America Corp.: Carehealth America Corp. has acquired all of the assets of Express Diagnostics International Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of drug-abuse testing devices.

9/28: 13 Croix Oil Co.- Northern Tier Retail LLC: Northern Tier Retail, which does business under the convenience stores SuperAmerica and Tesor brands, has acquired Croix Oil Co.’s retailing assets, consisting of all 13 of Croix’s company-owned convenience stores.