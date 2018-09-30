9/17, Co-Mergent LLC-TetraVX Inc: TetraVX, a unified communications and collaboration provider (UCC), has acquired Co-Mergent, a provider of Microsoft intelligent communications management and management and monitoring services.

9/17, Evolve Additive-Investor group: Evolve Additive Solutions, a developer of Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology to automate manufacturing and factory-floor integration, has received a $19 million equity investment led by the Lego Brand Group, Stanley Black and Decker Investments and a third undisclosed investor.

9/18, Onesource Retirement -Wealth Enhancement: Wealth Enhancement Group will acquire OneSource Advisors Group LLC Retirement Advisors, an independent financial advisory practice in the greater Philadelphia metro area.

9/20, Stelfast Inc.-Lindstrom Metric LLC: Lindstrom Metric, a distributor of specialty fasteners, has acquired Stelfast, a manufacturer of industrial gears and screw machine products.

9/22, Orchard & Grove Inc.-Jamf Software LLC: Jamf Software has acquired Orchard & Grove Inc., creator of Nomad software that streamlines Mac authentication and account management.