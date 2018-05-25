Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
5/14 Automotive Development Brown & Brown Brown & Brown of Kentucky Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown
Group LLC of Kentucky Inc. Inc., has acquired substantially all the assets of Automotive
Edina Louisville, Ky. Development Group, a provider of finance and insurance
training, auto warranty and related products to auto dealers.
5/16 Carolina Beverage Cold Spring Cold Spring Brewing Co. has acquired Carolina Beverage Group,
Group LLC Brewing Co. Inc. a co-packing producer for national and international beverage
Mooresville, N.C. Cold Spring, Minn. brands.
5/17 3wire Group Inc. Parts Town LLC Parts Town LLC has acquired 3wire Group, a distributor of
Osseo Addison, Ill. food service and beverage parts management products.
5/17 DigitalTown Inc. Pithia Inc. Pithia Inc., a venture capital company, has made a $2.4 million
Burnsville Seattle investment in DigitalTown, a provider of integrated search,
community and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices.
