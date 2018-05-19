Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

5/8 CHS Insurance USI Insurance USI Insurance Services has closed on the acquisition of CHS

Services LLC Services LLC Insurance, an agribusiness insurance broker that was formerly

Inver Grove Heights Valhalla, N.Y. part of CHS Inc.

5/8 GoldenCare USA Inc. Integrity Marketing Integrity Marketing Group has completed the acquisition of

Plymouth Group LLC GoldenCare USA Inc., a national wholesaler of long-term care,

Dallas Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products.

5/9 LogoMix Inc. Deluxe Corp. Deluxe Corp. has acquired LogoMix, a provider of logo design and

Boston Shoreview other small-business branding and marketing services.

5/10 FRWD Co. Bain & Co. Inc. Consulting firm Bain & Co. Inc. has acquired FRWD, an online

Minneapolis New York advertising company.

5/11 Midwest Lumber Inc. U.S. Lumber U.S. Lumber Group will acquire Midwest Lumber, a distributor of

Stillwater Group LLC specialty building products.

Atlanta