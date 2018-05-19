Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
5/8 CHS Insurance USI Insurance USI Insurance Services has closed on the acquisition of CHS
Services LLC Services LLC Insurance, an agribusiness insurance broker that was formerly
Inver Grove Heights Valhalla, N.Y. part of CHS Inc.
5/8 GoldenCare USA Inc. Integrity Marketing Integrity Marketing Group has completed the acquisition of
Plymouth Group LLC GoldenCare USA Inc., a national wholesaler of long-term care,
Dallas Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products.
5/9 LogoMix Inc. Deluxe Corp. Deluxe Corp. has acquired LogoMix, a provider of logo design and
Boston Shoreview other small-business branding and marketing services.
5/10 FRWD Co. Bain & Co. Inc. Consulting firm Bain & Co. Inc. has acquired FRWD, an online
Minneapolis New York advertising company.
5/11 Midwest Lumber Inc. U.S. Lumber U.S. Lumber Group will acquire Midwest Lumber, a distributor of
Stillwater Group LLC specialty building products.
Atlanta
