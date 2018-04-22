Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
4/9 VisionSense Ltd. Medtronic PLC Medtronic will acquire VisionSense, a developer of imaging and
Petach-Tikva, Israel Fridley visualization technology for minimally invasive surgery.
4/10 Energy Management DTN LLC DTN, a provider of insight, analysis and decision-support
Institute Burnsville products, has acquired Energy Management Institute, a provider
New York of energy education, market data and news and advisory services.
4/12 Abbott & Cobb Inc. Syngenta Seeds Inc. Syngenta Seeds has acquired Abbott & Cobb, an independent
Langhorne, Pa. Minnetonka breeder, producer and marketer of vegetable seeds.
4/12 Preferred Packaging Liberty Diversified Liberty Diversified International has acquired Preferred Packaging
and Crating Inc. International Inc. and Crating, a manufacturer of industrial packaging and supplies.
Phoenix Brooklyn Park
