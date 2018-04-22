Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

4/9 VisionSense Ltd. Medtronic PLC Medtronic will acquire VisionSense, a developer of imaging and

Petach-Tikva, Israel Fridley visualization technology for minimally invasive surgery.

4/10 Energy Management DTN LLC DTN, a provider of insight, analysis and decision-support

Institute Burnsville products, has acquired Energy Management Institute, a provider

New York of energy education, market data and news and advisory services.

4/12 Abbott & Cobb Inc. Syngenta Seeds Inc. Syngenta Seeds has acquired Abbott & Cobb, an independent

Langhorne, Pa. Minnetonka breeder, producer and marketer of vegetable seeds.

4/12 Preferred Packaging Liberty Diversified Liberty Diversified International has acquired Preferred Packaging

and Crating Inc. International Inc. and Crating, a manufacturer of industrial packaging and supplies.

Phoenix Brooklyn Park