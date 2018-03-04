Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

2/19 Behrens Supply Co. Automotive Parts Automotive Parts Headquarters, an aftermarket auto

Red Wing, Minn. Headquarters parts distributor, has acquired Behrens Supply Co.,

St. Cloud an auto and industrial supply company.

2/19 Venture Bank Choice Financial Holdings Choice Financial Holdings has acquired Venture Bank

Golden Valley Fargo, N.D. in a deal to expand its market.

2/21 Calix Inc.’s portfolio of Clearfield Inc. Clearfield Inc. has acquired a portfolio of outdoor

Telcordia outdoor powered Brooklyn Park powered cabinet products from Calix Inc.

cabinet products

Plymouth

2/22 Kluis Cos. LLC Wedbush Wedbush Securities will acquire the assets of Kluis

Wayzata Securities Inc. Cos. LLC, including Kluis Publishing, Lafayette

Los Angeles Trading Academy and Kluis Commodities.

2/23 Scott-Rice New Ulm New Ulm Telecom will acquire Scott-Rice Telecom Co.

Telephone Co. Telecom Inc., from Allstream Business U.S. LLC, an affiliate of Zayo

Prior Lake New Ulm, Minn. Group Holdings, for about $42 million.

2/23 Blue Buffalo Pet General Mills Inc. General Mills will acquire Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Products Inc. Golden Valley Inc. for $8 billion to give the company entry into the

Wilton, Conn. natural pet foods market.