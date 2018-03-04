Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
2/19 Behrens Supply Co. Automotive Parts Automotive Parts Headquarters, an aftermarket auto
Red Wing, Minn. Headquarters parts distributor, has acquired Behrens Supply Co.,
St. Cloud an auto and industrial supply company.
2/19 Venture Bank Choice Financial Holdings Choice Financial Holdings has acquired Venture Bank
Golden Valley Fargo, N.D. in a deal to expand its market.
2/21 Calix Inc.’s portfolio of Clearfield Inc. Clearfield Inc. has acquired a portfolio of outdoor
Telcordia outdoor powered Brooklyn Park powered cabinet products from Calix Inc.
cabinet products
Plymouth
2/22 Kluis Cos. LLC Wedbush Wedbush Securities will acquire the assets of Kluis
Wayzata Securities Inc. Cos. LLC, including Kluis Publishing, Lafayette
Los Angeles Trading Academy and Kluis Commodities.
2/23 Scott-Rice New Ulm New Ulm Telecom will acquire Scott-Rice Telecom Co.
Telephone Co. Telecom Inc., from Allstream Business U.S. LLC, an affiliate of Zayo
Prior Lake New Ulm, Minn. Group Holdings, for about $42 million.
2/23 Blue Buffalo Pet General Mills Inc. General Mills will acquire Blue Buffalo Pet Products
Products Inc. Golden Valley Inc. for $8 billion to give the company entry into the
Wilton, Conn. natural pet foods market.
