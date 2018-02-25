Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
2/12 Great Lakes Scrip Bold Orange Co. Bold Orange Co., a loyalty, customer relationship management
Center Inc. Minneapolis and digital experiences company, has acquired Great Lakes
Grand Rapids, Mich. Scrip Center, a gift card fundraising company.
2/15 Arrow Electronics Inc. - ConvergeOne ConvergeOne Holdings Corp., a global IT services provider, will
Systems Integration Holdings Corp. acquire Arrow Electronics' Systems Integration business,
business Eagan specializing in communications, contact center and voice and
Centennial, Colo. data technologies.
2/15 Property Innovation Labs Varde Partners Inc. Property Innovation Labs (Pi Labs), a property technology-focused
London Minneapolis venture capital firm, has received a capital investment from
Varde Partners.
2/16 Mavo Systems ASRC Industrial ASRC Industrial Services, an industrial and environmental
Vadnais Heights Services LLC services provider, has acquired Mavo Systems, an environmental
Concord, Calif. and specialty services contractor.
