Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

2/12 Great Lakes Scrip Bold Orange Co. Bold Orange Co., a loyalty, customer relationship management

Center Inc. Minneapolis and digital experiences company, has acquired Great Lakes

Grand Rapids, Mich. Scrip Center, a gift card fundraising company.

2/15 Arrow Electronics Inc. - ConvergeOne ConvergeOne Holdings Corp., a global IT services provider, will

Systems Integration Holdings Corp. acquire Arrow Electronics' Systems Integration business,

business Eagan specializing in communications, contact center and voice and

Centennial, Colo. data technologies.

2/15 Property Innovation Labs Varde Partners Inc. Property Innovation Labs (Pi Labs), a property technology-focused

London Minneapolis venture capital firm, has received a capital investment from

Varde Partners.

2/16 Mavo Systems ASRC Industrial ASRC Industrial Services, an industrial and environmental

Vadnais Heights Services LLC services provider, has acquired Mavo Systems, an environmental

Concord, Calif. and specialty services contractor.