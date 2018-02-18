Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

2/6 Ecolab Inc.-Fab-Tech Dragon Products Ltd. Ecolab Inc. has sold its Fab-Tech business unit, part of its

business unit Beaumont, Texas Global Energy segment based in Casper, Wyo., to Dragon

St. Paul Products Ltd., a manufacturer of energy industry products.

Fab-Tech makes oil-field equipment.

2/6 Adams Wind Generations BluEarth Renewables LP BluEarth Renewables said that its U.S. affiliate has acquired

Cosmos, Minn. Calgary, Alberta an 80 percent interest in the Adams Wind Farm and

Danielson Wind Farms Danielson Wind Farms, operating wind facilities located

Atwater, Minn. in Meeker County, Minn.

2/6 Georgetown Rail Loram Maintenance Loram Maintenance of Way will acquire Georgetown

Equipment Co. of Way Inc. Rail Equipment Co., a provider of material handling and

Georgetown, Texas Short Hills, N.J. inspection products for the railroad industry.

2/6 3M Co.-Personal TSI Inc. TSI Inc. has acquired certain product offerings of 3M Co.’s

Safety Division Shoreview Personal Safety Division primarily focused on noise,

Maplewood environmental and heat stress monitoring, and 3M’s

facility in Oconomowoc, Wis.

2/7 NRG South Central Cleco Corporate Cleco Corporate Holdings will acquire NRG South Central

Generating LLC (NRG Holdings LLC Generating, a subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc., for $1 billion.

Energy Inc.) Pineville, La. NRG South Central owns the Big Cajun I and Big Cajun II

Minneapolis power generating facilities in New Roads, La.

2/7 Plug Digital Inc. Taylor Communications Taylor Communications has acquired Plug Production Group,

Carlstadt, N.J. North Mankato, Minn. a supplier of retail and event graphics, museum exhibits

and signage, fleet graphics and custom SEG hardware.

2/8 Avtex Solutions LLC Norwest Equity Partners Norwest Equity Partners has acquired Avtex Solutions, a

Bloomington Fridley, Minn. customer experience focused on consulting and

technology company.