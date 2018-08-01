HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- Omar Meregildo scored the winning run on an error with one out in the 10th inning, as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Lexington Legends 2-1 on Wednesday.
Meregildo scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
In the top of the seventh, Lexington broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by William Hancock that scored Cristian Perez. Hagerstown answered in the bottom of the inning when Jake Scudder hit a solo home run.
Hagerstown starter Andrew Lee struck out 12 and walked one while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Frankie Bartow (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Collin Snider (4-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
