KENILWORTH, N.J. — Merck is reporting better-than-expected profits and global sales of nearly $11 billion during the third quarter.
The the Kenilworth, New Jersey, drugmaker on Thursday reported net income of $1.95 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share profit was 73 cents, or $1.19 when adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions. That's 3 cents better than industry analysts were projecting.
Revenue was $10.79 billion.
Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.1 billion to $42.7 billion.
Shares of Merck & Co. have risen 25 percent this year.
