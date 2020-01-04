NEW YORK — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.
The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after Feb. 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off
Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.
National
Winner of $400M border wall contract: 'a gung-ho, smart guy'
Tommy Fisher peered into a Fox News camera and talked up his North Dakota-based company's ability to build a border wall faster and cheaper than others could, with technology "so revolutionary, it's like comparing the iPhone to a pay phone." Fisher Sand and Gravel, he said, was eager to help President Donald Trump deliver on a key campaign promise.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot
President Donald Trump closed out the old year by reprising a selection of his most familiar falsehoods and putting a few of his predecessor's accomplishments in his own win column.
Local
Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport
A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Business
'Your call is important to us': Not really, University of Minnesota study shows
Research from the U posits that many businesses intentionally make it hard for consumers to complain — and it works.