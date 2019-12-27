As director of the University of Florida's Counseling and Wellness Center, Sherry Benton could never keep up with the student demand for services. Adding three new positions bought the center only two waitlist-free weeks. Knowing the school could never hire its way out of the resource shortage, she and Bob Clark, a seasoned software developer and veteran health care executive, created a wellness and mental health app for students.

TAO Connect is just one of dozens of mental health apps permeating college campuses in recent years. In addition to increasing the bandwidth of college counseling centers, they offer information and resources on mental health issues and wellness. But as student demand for mental health services grows, and more colleges turn to digital platforms, experts say universities must begin to consider their role as stewards of sensitive student information and the consequences of encouraging or mandating these technologies.

The rise in student wellness applications arrives at a time when mental health problems among college students have dramatically risen. Three of five U.S. college students experience overwhelming anxiety, and two of five students reported debilitating depression, according to a 2018 survey from the American College Health Association.

Despite the epidemic, though, only around 15% of undergraduates seek help at university counseling centers. These apps have begun to fill students' needs by providing ongoing access to traditional mental health services without barriers such as counselor availability or stigma.

Universities license the TAO Connect software and customize the experience by selecting from a curated store of options: It offers hundreds of videos, several hundred interactive exercises, a mindfulness library, self-assessments and logs to practice new skills.

With the app now on more than 150 college campuses, incoming freshmen are encouraged to download it.

To many, the growing prevalence of mental health apps for young students, a generation for whom digital technology is the norm, makes sense.

"If someone wants help, they don't care how they get that help," said Lynn Linde, chief knowledge and learning officer for the American Counseling Association. "They aren't looking at whether this person is adequately credentialed and are they protecting my rights. They just want help immediately."

Yet she worried that students may be giving up more information than they realize and about the level of coercion a school can exert by requiring students to accept terms of service they otherwise wouldn't agree to.

"Millennials understand that with the use of their apps they're giving up privacy rights. They don't think to question it," Linde added.

Last year, the Institute for Science, Law and Technology analyzed the privacy policies and permissions of hundreds of mobile medical apps. It found that only 38% had privacy policies pre-download, so consumers couldn't determine what was going to happen with their information.

Many apps also failed to fulfill promises: Of the apps that were supposed to warn about lethal drug interactions, 67% failed to recognize when researchers input a fatal combination, according to the study.