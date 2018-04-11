EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Menards is suing a Georgia company for personal injury claims tied to moving walkways installed in some of the Wisconsin-based home improvement chain's stores.

The Leader-Telegram reports that Menards filed the lawsuit against ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp. last week in Eau Claire County Court. The suit alleges the elevator company breached its contract, broke Wisconsin product warranty laws and failed to assume defense in two pending injury cases.

Menards sought walkway inspections, changes to prevent injuries and for ThyssenKrupp to be responsible for defending injury claims in November 2014. Menards then wrote a letter to the company in March 2015 after receiving no response. The letter said Menards would pursue its own changes and bill the company for the costs.

A ThyssenKrupp spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.