8 p.m. vs. Utah • BTN, 100.3-FM

Pac-12’s Utes visit the Barn

Preview: Utah (1-0) is the first of seven high major conference opponents in the next eight games for the Gophers (1-0), and this will be their last home game in November. The two are the fewest at home in the opening month since 2007. The Gophers haven’t played the Utes since a 66-54 loss in the NIT in 2003, when Kris Humphries faced off against Andrew Bogut, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NBA draft. Utah beat Maine 75-61 in its season opener. The Utes, who went 23-12 after finishing as NIT runner-up last season, were picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore guard Isaiah Washington dished out a career-best 11 assists with just two turnovers in his 24 minutes off the bench in the opener against Omaha. Washington played 24 minutes. Utah senior guard Sedrick Barefield had 18 points and eight assists in his season debut against Maine, but he shot 5-for-14 and committed five turnovers.

Numbers: The Utes have three 7-footers on their roster (Novak Topalovic, Jayce Johnson and Brandon Morley). They rank 19th in the nation in average height (78.4 inches).

MARCUS FULLER