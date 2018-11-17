9:30 p.m. vs. Texas A&M in Vancouver • ESPN2, 100.3-FM

Aggies might be short-handed

Preview: The Gophers (2-0) open against Texas A&M (1-2) in the first of three games in the inaugural Vancouver Showcase. The Aggies lost three starters from a team that fell to Michigan in the Sweet 16 last season. They could possibly be down two projected starters; guards Admon Gilder (hamstring, knee) and Wendell Mitchell (tendinitis) both were out for a 94-71 loss at Gonzaga on Thursday. Minnesota faces Santa Clara on Tuesday and Washington on Wednesday.

Players to watch: Gophers freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur had 12 of his team-high 19 points in the first half of Monday’s win against Utah at Williams Arena. Kalscheur was the first U freshman to sink five three-pointers since Andre Hollins against Northwestern in the 2012 Big Ten tournament. Sophomores Savion Flagg (17.7 points per game) and TJ Starks (13.3) lead the Aggies in scoring. Flagg had a team-best 18 points and five rebounds against Gonzaga.

Numbers: In the teams’ last meeting, No. 22 Minnesota fell 66-65 to Texas A&M in the 76 Classic in 2009 in Anaheim, Calif.

MARCUS FULLER