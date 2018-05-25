MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grocery store clerk has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a teenager who allegedly stole a beer.
The district attorney's office in Shelby County, Tennessee, says Anwar Ghazali is being held on a $1 million bond in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.
Investigators said Harris walked into Ghazali's store in Memphis and left with a beer without paying on March 29. Police say Ghazali ran after him with a handgun and fired several shots, then returned to the store and told a witness, "I think I shot him." Ghazali didn't call police.
Ghazali's attorney Blake Ballin told The Commercial Appeal that the charge is unwarranted because the act was reckless, not premeditated.
