Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Memphis aims to break its three-game slide when the Grizzlies play Minnesota.

Memphis went 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 from the free throw line and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall and 11-30 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).