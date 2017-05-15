Felony charges loom against three men in their late teens accused of cutting down trees near Faribault High School and the soccer complex, including one planted in memory of a student who died at age 16.

The chopping of the five trees, including a maple planted after the death in 2009 of high school junior Nicholas Paulson, was discovered on Wednesday. A review of surveillance video led police to the three suspects, said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.

“I don’t know why anybody would do this,” Bohlen said. “There was no indication that they were targeting [Paulson] in any way whatsoever. ... It’s like vandalizing a cemetery.”

Bohlen said his detectives have spoken with the three men, all from the Faribault area, and will present a case to the Rice County attorney’s office “for review of criminal charges likely to include first-degree criminal damage to property.” The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The tree planted in Paulson’s memory was placed along with a plaque near the soccer complex, where he played for many years. Paulson also played youth hockey in Faribault.