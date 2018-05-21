AVOCA, Minn. — Six Native American women who died at a boarding school in southwest Minnesota more than a century ago finally have their own memorial.

A grave marker for the women was dedicated Sunday at a cemetery on a windy prairie near Avoca. Lucy Walters, Mary Josephine Bordeaux, Mary Xavier Tasunka, Alma Parient, Bertha Tapatinwin, and Inez Brugier died at the boarding school between 1886 and 1889. Their remains were buried in unmarked graves.

Sister Roseanne McDougall tells KELO-TV the women were part of a federal program in which Native Americans were taken from the reservation and placed in boarding schools. McDougall is the archivist for the Society of Holy Child Jesus, the Catholic community who taught at the boarding school.

The society had the names and dates of death in its archives.