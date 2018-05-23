OK, all you Minnesotans who griped in the winter deep freeze that you’d never complain when the summer sizzle came around.

Here’s your chance.

The Twin Cities is in line for a string of high temperatures in the 90s — just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

The National Weather Service anticipates the climatic dial-up starts Friday, with a mostly sunny Memorial Day weekend kickoff and high of about 90 degrees. But the temperature could nudge the mid-90s Friday if the cloud cover pulls a disappearing act.

It’s much the same on Saturday, Sunday and Monday under sunny skies. Chances of rain and thunderstorms are slight throughout the holiday hiatus.

“An active and hot long-term period is on the way,” reads a statement Wednesday morning from the weather service’s Twin Cities headquarters in Chanhassen, “with Memorial Day looking to be the hottest much of the area has seen in over 10 years.”

Quarry 2 at Quarry Park and Reserve near St. Cloud is a popular summer spot.

The last time the Twin Cities warmed into the 90s on Memorial Day was a 94-degree reading on May 29, 2006. The hottest holiday when Twin Citians saluted their military veterans was May 30, 1939, when the temp topped out at 95.

Even though the record appears out of reach, there is sure to be lots of action at beaches over the weekend, and a major travel website is giving a nod to the best places to get sand ’tween your toes among states considered largely landlocked, aka no ocean view.

In Minnesota, Quarry Park and Nature Preserve just southwest of St. Cloud grabs the golden inner tube. Orbitz says the 600-plus acre county park offers 20 abandoned granite quarries with hiking trails, bike paths, rock-climbing and swimming holes.

“Dive off of the rocky cliffs into the quarries, which are sometimes more than 100 feet deep,” the write-up noted. “Quarry number 11 includes a sandy beach along one side to make for easier wading.”