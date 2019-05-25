MONDAY’S EVENTS

Chanhassen: American Legion Post 580 will hold traditional cemetery services at 7:45 a.m. at the Leach Cemetery, 8:15 a.m. at the Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery and 10:15 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. At noon, the Legion will assemble at Veterans Monument in City Center Park for a ceremony.

Fort Snelling National Cemetery: 10 a.m. ceremony at cemetery, 7601 S. 34th Av.

Maple Plain: 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 514 will hold ceremony at Lewis Cemetery, at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and County Road 90. Speaker will be Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. Music by Orono High School band and Emma and Abby VandenEinde.

Maplewood: 11 a.m. program, 1800 Edgerton Street. Sponsored by the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Association.

Minneapolis: Lakewood Cemetery. 10:30 a.m. ceremony near the Soldiers Memorial with speaker Jacquelyn Fletcher, founder of Heartwood Healing; stories of heroism to honor this year’s 75th anniversary of D-Day from historian and former Minnesota Military Museum curator Douglas Bekke; gospel music from Robert Robinson; a performance by the Minneapolis Police Band, and a dove release to symbolize peace. Free tours and activities from noon to 3 p.m.

Minneapolis: Pioneers & Soldiers Cemetery, 249 Cedar Av. 9:40 a.m. musical performance followed by 10 a.m. service.

North St. Paul: Program conducted by the American Legion and VFW posts of North St. Paul, featuring speaker Tom Burns, commander of Post 39. Three options: 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (old) on Helen Street in North St. Paul; 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery on Century Avenue in Mahtomedi and 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Century Avenue in Mahtomedi.

Roseville: 10 a.m. ceremony at Soldier’s Rest in Roselawn Cemetery, 803 W. Larpenteur Av. Presented by Rosetown Legion and the Roseville VFW. Music by North Suburban Chorus.

St. Paul: Veterans for Peace, Minnesota Chapter 27, will conduct a service at 9:30 a.m. on the lower mall of the State Capitol alongside the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The service will include American Indian drumming, poetry, music and a time to reflect on and honor all those lost to war.

Stillwater: 11:30 a.m. ceremony, Veterans Memorial Park. Col. John Morris, chaplain, will speak.