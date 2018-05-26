MONDAY

Apple Valley: Veterans Park, 14521 Granada Drive. 11 a.m. ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 1776 will include appearances by post’s honor guard, legion officers and auxiliary leaders, Boy and Girl Scouts, music by the Scott Highland Middle School band, and a POW ceremony led by the Civil Air Patrol. Guest speaker Jay Horn, who served in the Army in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Anoka: Anoka Veterans Memorial, Forest Hill Cemetery, 2400 Forest Av. 10 a.m. ceremony. Featuring speaker Col. Eddie Frizell of the Minnesota National Guard, music by the North Suburban Concert Band and recitations by students from local schools.

Fort Snelling National Cemetery: 10 a.m. program featuring speaker Brigadier Gen. Jon Safstrom, Assistant Adjutant General, Minnesota Air National Guard. Wreath presentations begin at 9:45 a.m.

Maplewood: Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton St. 11 a.m. ceremony. Master of ceremonies Deon Ford, commander of Arcade-Phalen American Legion Post 577.

Minneapolis: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Av. S. 10:30 a.m. ceremony followed by free history tours, exhibits and music. Featuring speaker Steve Chicoine, local author and historian of American and military history, gospel singer Robert Robinson, historian Susanne Adler, music by Minneapolis Police Band, release of a dove to symbolize peace.

Minneapolis: Building 19, Minnesota Veterans Home, 5101 Minnehaha Av. S. 2 p.m. ceremony. Featuring guest speaker Brigadier Gen. Sandy Best and music by Copper Street Brass Quintet.

Onamia: Memorial Day powwow, Mille Lacs Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free event honoring veterans. Brenda Child and Jonathan Thunder will sign their new children’s book, “Bowwow Powwow.” Sponsored by Mille Lacs Band and AMVETS Post 53 and its Ladies Auxiliary. In addition, museum will feature free exhibit “Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Paul: Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Memorial, State Capitol grounds, 9:30 a.m. Veterans for Peace ceremony. Will include American Indian drumming, poetry and remembrances of those lost to war.

St. Paul: Korean War Veterans Memorial. 1 p.m. ceremony featuring speaker Marine Corps Col. Christopher Busch.

St. Paul: Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Memorial, State Capitol grounds. 3 p.m. Will include march of color guards; guest speaker Dennis Angell, a Marine Corps veteran, and presentation of burial flag to family of Vietnam Marine Corps veteran Thomas Schepers, who died in 2014. Sponsored by Anoka County Chapter 470 of Vietnam Veterans of America.

St. Paul: Oakland Cemetery, 927 Jackson St. 10 p.m. ceremony featuring speeches by Ramsey County Commissioner Janice Rettman and Minnesota American Legion District 4 representative Robin Picray, music by Josh Eidsor, to be followed by cemetery tour led by historian Curtis Dahlin of burial sites with a connection to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

Stillwater: Stillwater Veterans Memorial. 11:30 a.m. ceremony featuring music by the Stillwater Wind Symphony, Croix Chordsmen and Washington County Sheriff’s Office ceremonial bagpipes.

Waverly: Railroad Park, 10:30 a.m. parade, 11 a.m. ceremony. American Legion Charles Clausen Post and Auxiliary are hosting Wright County’s only commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, with a focus on the 149 people from Waverly who served in that war. Speaker former Army Chaplain Rick Lammers. Commemoration includes exhibit at City Hall that includes the Minnesota Military Museum’s WWI Traveling Trunk, to be open from just after the ceremony until 2 p.m.

Woodbury: Woodbury Lions Veterans Memorial, City Hall Campus, Valley Creek Road and Radio Drive. 11 a.m. ceremony featuring speaker Bill Lunn, former KSTP-TV anchor and reporter, who wrote the book “Heart of a Ranger” honoring 3rd Ranger Battalion Cpl. Benjamin Kopp, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

If you have a Memorial Day event you’d like included in this calendar, e-mail pamela.miller@startribune.com.